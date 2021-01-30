The Hellenic Police (ELAS) is drafting a case file against the organizers of Thursday’s protest march of some 4,000 students and teachers against an education reform bill, in defiance of a ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people announced earlier in the week on the grounds of health concerns.

The case file will be forwarded to the Athens Prosecutor’s Office. An official of the Citizens’ Protection Ministry told Kathimerini that the investigation by ELAS was launched at the request of the prosecutor’s office.

Authorities are investigating breaches of health protocols to stem the spread of the coronavirus, but also the non-implementation of new legislation in force since July regarding demonstrations, which obliges organizers to communicate their decisions on a special digital platform.

In accordance with new measures in force since December, police will also include camera footage of the demonstration.