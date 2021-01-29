Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis has announced that all those awaiting the issue their pension will receive a temporary one that will range from 345 to 384 euros a month, depending on their years of service.



It will also be paid out retroactively – concerning the entire period since the submission of their application.



The necessary conditions are the fulfillment of the retirement criteria – i.e. age and the minimum years of service.



It is estimated the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) will be able to pay out this temporary pension within two months to about 70,000 retirees who have been waiting for months, if not years.