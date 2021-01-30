Skiathos power linkup with mainland Greece successfully tested

A test of the submarine powerline that recently connected the island of Skiathos in the heart of the Sporades archipelago with the mainland power grid was completed successfully, Cenergy Holdings SA announced last week.



A series of power tests were carried out by subsidiary Hellenic Cables on the submerged 150-kilovolt cable that connects the island to the Greek National Transmission System in the area of Mantoudi, on the island of Evia.



Part of the 30-kilometer cable rests on the seabed 270 meters below the waves, while the project also includes the relevant land cable installations and maintenance substations.