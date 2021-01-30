New bill seen boosting Greek medical cannabis exports

The government plans to table a draft bill shortly reforming the laws around cultivation and export of medical cannabis products, according to proposal presented by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis at last week’s cabinet meeting.



According to the proposal, medical cannabis for export will not be subject to the same laws as that sold domestically, which must follow the existing legislation calling for approval by the Hellenic Organization of Pharmaceuticals.



Exported products will be solely subject to the laws in the country importing them.



This will boost production and exports, especially in view of increased interest by investors.