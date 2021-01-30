Police launches probe into claims of violence against migrants

The Greek Police’s (ELAS) internal affairs division has launched an investigation into allegations of violence by police officers against a group of migrants held at the Pre-removal Detention Centre of Paranesti, in the northern region of Drama.

The case was made public by anti-racist group KEERFA which said it had been contacted my migrants from the centre who said that officers had stormed their cells and beaten them with their batons.

Some of the migrants had earlier protested against a police decision to keep them detained beyond the maximum legal limit of 18 months.

The probe was ordered by ELAS Chief Michail Karamalakis. ELAS also said it would contact the country’s Ombusdman to inform them about the allegations.