Wet, windy weather expected as of Sunday

[Intime News]

Greece’s National Meteorological Service (EMY) warned on Saturday of storms and strong winds which are expected to hit the country as of Sunday, starting from the western regions.

According to the emergency bulletin, storms are forecast for the northern Ionian islands, Epirus, western Macedonia and central Greece on Sunday morning and later that night for central and eastern Macedonia, Thessaly and western Peloponnese.

On Monday, the weather front will affect the islands of the northern and eastern Aegean bringing scattered storms, hail and gale-force winds.

Storms will eventually ease on Monday evening but will continue in the Aegean until Tuesday morning.