The Labor Ministry plan to accelerate the issue of outstanding pensions provides for the contribution of the private sector and experienced officials at the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), with the assistance of modern technologies.

The recent decision by Minister Kostis Hatzidakis to set up a task force headed by his close associate Michalis Kefalogiannis as project manager, as well as the announcement regarding the issue of temporary pensions for retirees who have been kept waiting, shows that the government is aware of the problems and determined to take initiatives to contain it immediately.

The ministry’s challenge is to significantly reduce the more than 350,000 pending pension applications over the next six months, a target that Hatzidakis considers attainable if the new procedures are activated and EFKA employees receive the pension applications processed.

In the latest video conference involving the minister, the task force and the EFKA management, it was decided that priority would be given to about 15,000 “old” pension applications which are considered difficult cases and concern the years from 2016 to 2018.