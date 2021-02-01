New moderate tremor hits Lesvos

A fifth earthquake with a magnitude above 4.0 struck the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Monday, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre gave a reading of 4.7.

The latest tremor registered a preliminary magnitude of 4.5. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 3.10 p.m. at a depth of 16.9 meters.

It follows a series of moderate quakes recorded in the same area since Monday morning, starting from a 5-magnitude tremor at 7.46 a.m. a 4.8 at 7.55 a.m., a 4.5 at 8 a.m. and a 4.8 at 10.35 a.m.

Seismologists say the activity is linked to the seismic fault that gave the deadly 6.3 quake on June 12, 2017 in Vrisa.