Cyprus unemployment drops despite pandemic

Eurozone unemployment was stable at 8.3% of the workforce in December, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Monday, despite continued coronavirus lockdowns in most eurozone countries.



Still, Eurostat said 13.67 million people were out of work in the 19 countries sharing the euro in December, up from 13.62 million in November.



In Belgium, Ireland, Cyprus, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal and Slovakia the number of people unemployed actually fell in December, but it rose slightly in other countries, such as Germany, France and Italy.



[Reuters]