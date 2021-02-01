NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Grenade found in construction site near Thessaloniki

[File photo/Intime News]

A military grenade was found by municipal workers in a construction site in the community of Sochos, approximately 50km from Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

According to information from the scene, its worn condition indicates that it is probably a remnant of the Second World War.

Police forces were quickly called to cordone off the area. Bomb disposal specialists are being deployed by the Greek Army to remove it.

