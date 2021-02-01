Grenade found in construction site near Thessaloniki
[File photo/Intime News]
A military grenade was found by municipal workers in a construction site in the community of Sochos, approximately 50km from Thessaloniki in northern Greece.
According to information from the scene, its worn condition indicates that it is probably a remnant of the Second World War.
Police forces were quickly called to cordone off the area. Bomb disposal specialists are being deployed by the Greek Army to remove it.