Without noise

It has been almost a year since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone’s resilience – both that of citizens and the state – is being tested, as developments with the virus are not encouraging. 

That is why it is necessary for those who communicate with the public – either as competent experts or as unqualified opposition – to avoid exaggerations.

They should avoid preaching, but also avoid dramatizing an inevitable health and economic hazard.

Society is exhausted. It needs information and support. Not noise.

