High school students return to class

Pupils at the country’s middle and senior high schools returned to class on Monday after almost two-and-a-half months. In the region of Attica, where there is a higher number of coronavirus cases, only middle schools reopened. Keeping schools open after they were closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic is a key priority for the conservative government, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said Monday. "Our priority is opening our schools, but we are always vigilant about your health and the wider impact on public health," she said during a visit to a middle school. Kerameus stressed the importance of observing precautionary measures, including wearing masks. [Intime News]