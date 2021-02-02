Greek restorer tends to Istanbul church artefacts that 'live through centuries'
-
Venizelos Gavrilakis, a senior restorer and conservator from Thessaloniki, Greece, works to clean and restore a 16th century Byzantine Christian icon at a Greek Orthodox church where he set up his laboratory in Istanbul, Turkey December 22, 2020. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
-
Venizelos Gavrilakis, a senior restorer and conservator from Thessaloniki, Greece, and his assistant Asli Erel work to clean and restore an early 17th century royal door at a Greek Orthodox church where Gavrilakis set up his laboratory in Istanbul, Turkey December 22, 2020. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
-
Venizelos Gavrilakis, a senior restorer and conservator from Thessaloniki, Greece, uses a digital microscope while working to clean and restore a 16th century Byzantine Christian icon at a Greek Orthodox church where he set up his laboratory in Istanbul, Turkey December 22, 2020. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
-
Venizelos Gavrilakis, a senior restorer and conservator from Thessaloniki, Greece, poses with the 16th century Byzantine Christian icon after completing its restoration at a Greek Orthodox church where he set up his laboratory in Istanbul, Turkey January 26, 2021. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
-
Venizelos Gavrilakis, a senior restorer and conservator from Thessaloniki, Greece, works to clean and restore a 16th century Byzantine Christian icon at a Greek Orthodox church where he set up his laboratory in Istanbul, Turkey December 22, 2020. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
-
Venizelos Gavrilakis, a senior restorer and conservator from Thessaloniki, Greece, and his assistant Umut Ballikaya carry an early 17th century royal door after they completed cleaning and restoration work on it at a Greek Orthodox church where Gavrilakis set up his laboratory in Istanbul, Turkey January 26, 2021. Picture taken January 26, 2021. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]