Biden’s national security adviser, Erdogan’s spokesman hold telephone call

TAGS: Turkey, Diplomacy, US

US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin held a telephone call in what marks the first contact between the new American administration and Ankara, according to media reports.

No details were immediately available about the conversation.

Analysts say that disagreement over the Russian-amde S-400 missile system is the main challenge that the Biden administration will have with Turkey.

The two NATO allies have also clashed on Syria policy, Turkey’s energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, and Ankara’s involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

