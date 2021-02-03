Debate to focus on US hegemony in Biden era

The Citizens’ Movement for an Open Society and E-Kyklos will be hosting an online debate on Wednesday night titled “The Challenge for American ‘Hegemony’ after the Election of Biden.”



The debate will feature Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ National Security Adviser Thanos Dokos, former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos, Ambassador Ioannis-Alexios Zepos, historian and writer Soti Traintafyllou and Kathimerini’s Washington correspondent Katerina Sokou.



The debate will be moderated by Kathimerini English Edition’s Editor in Chief Tom Ellis.



The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The panel will take questions sent before and during the debate at info@ekyklos.gr.