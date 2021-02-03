Reward system in the works for Greek civil servants

Civil servants will be rewarded for their productivity, Interior Minister Makis Voridis said on Wednesday.



Speaking to Open TV, Voridis noted that initiatives will be taken in the near future in order to create a reward mechanism so as “to instill a culture of meritocracy in public administration.”



Ministry sources say that the productivity bonus will apply to employees who outdo themselves, especially in services with an increased workload, in order to attract more people to work in these services.



Referring, moreover, to the bill on the internal audit system for general government bodies, Voridis clarified that its purpose is to eliminate those systemic risks which have been found to lead to corruption, by introducing safety valves.