Mytilene municipal council votes to build new closed migrant enter

[File photo]

Τhe muncipal council of Mytilene, the main town of the island of Lesvos, voted for the establishment of a new reception and identification structure for temporary migrants and refugees at a meeting late Wednesday.

The new facility was marginally approved in a virtual meeting that ended at midnight with 16 votes in favor and 15 against.

According to the decision, the center will be small and away from the main town but the agreement did not specify its exact location or its capacity.

The same decision states that the the operation of the new structure will mark the end of operation of all current structures, camps and even rented apartments inside the city of Mytilene and around it.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis described the decision as "positive vote," adding that it is one of the measures that will "leave [the migration crisis] behind."