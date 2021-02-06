Sharp State Department message to Turkey: get rid of the S-400

A US State Department spokesperson affirmed Friday that President Joe Biden “has promised to call out Turkish behavior that is inconsistent with international law or its commitments to NATO.”

In a written response to a query by Hellas Journal, the spokesperson referred specifically to Turkey's purchase of the S-400 anti-aircraft weapon system as such behavior and urged Turkey not to retain the system.

The full written response follows:

“Russian S-400s are incompatible with NATO equipment, threaten the security of NATO technology, and are inconsistent with Turkey’s commitments as a NATO Ally. This significant transaction from Russia triggered CAATSA [Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] sanctions under U.S. legislation. We urge Turkey not to retain the system.

Turkey is a longstanding and valued NATO Ally. However, the acquisition of the S-400 runs directly counter to the commitments all Allies made at the 2016 NATO Summit in Warsaw to reduce dependencies on Russian equipment. As part of our commitment to our Allies, President Biden has promised to call out Turkish behavior that is inconsistent with international law or its commitments to NATO.

We urge Turkey, and all U.S. partners and allies, to avoid future purchases of Russian weaponry, including additional S-400s, which bring Russia revenue, access, and influence. Any such transactions could be subject to CAATSA sanctions separate from and in addition to those already imposed.”