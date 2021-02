A woman enjoys a sunbath as a man wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus leaves a beach of Glyfada suburb, south of Athens, Saturday. Authorities in Greece have extended a curfew in the country's two largest cities after a new rise in Covid-19 cases and non-essential movement outside the home in greater Athens and the region that includes the northern city of Thessaloniki will be banned at weekends starting at 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. [AP]