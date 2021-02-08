Opposition leader questions PM about Ikaria dinner

Opposition leader Alexis Tsipras tabled a question in Parliament on Monday regarding the images and footage that did the rounds on social media at the weekend showing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attending a dinner at the house of a New Democracy MP on the island of Ikaria in the presence of dozens of officials.



The images were taken during Mitsotakis’ visit to the island last week.



In his question the SYRIZA leader decried the “violation of restrictive measures for the protection of public health” by the premier at a time when the government has imposed strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.