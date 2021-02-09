Retirees will receive their advance pensions, ranging between 345 and 384 euros, automatically and without any handwritten inspections by the agencies of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) following the online cross-checking of data proving the payment of at least 15 years of social security.



Pensioners will also collect the retroactive payments concerning the months since the submission of the retirement application.



Labor and Social Security Minister Kostis Hatzidakis is set to table a legal clause in Parliament providing for the advance pension to come to the amount of the standard pension.