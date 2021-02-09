Ancient Greece to serve as backdrop of ‘irreverent family comedy’ by Fox

US production company Fox Entertainment is working on a new animated series that will be set in ancient Greece and centered on a family of mortals, gods and monsters, IndieWire said in a report on Monday.

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” Michael Thorn, the president of entertainment at Fox reportedly said in a statement.

“This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers,” it added.

Harmon is known best for his work on the smash-hit animated series “Rick and Morty” and is the recipient of two Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program and one for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for Oscar host Hugh Jackman’s opening number at the 81st Annual Academy Awards.