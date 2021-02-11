[InTime News]

Greece is one step closer to implementing a 35-million-euro program that will bring it in line with the European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES) for registering the biometric data of third-country nationals crossing into or out of the Schengen Area.

Introduced in 2017, the EES is aimed at reducing delays in border checks and combating terrorism and other forms of crime, by recording third-country travelers’ details, photographs and fingerprints in a database that can be accessed at ports, airports and land border crossings nationally and Europe-wide. It will also allow Greek authorities to automatically check arrivals against Schengen databases, Interpol suspect lists etc.

Bids for the software, equipment and other components of the program are being processed by the Citizens’ Protection Ministry, an official told Kathimerini, with signatures expected in March so the system launches in 2023.