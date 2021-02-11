Health Minister to visit hospitals in Thessaloniki

[Intime News]

Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias will be in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Thursday to visit several healthcare facilities and meet with local officials.

Thessaloniki reported 101 new infections on Wednesday. Charalambos Gogos, an infectious disease specialist and member of the Covid-19 committee of experts, said Thursday that scientists are examining the epidemiological data from the region and any decisions for additional measures will be taken by Friday.

Kikilias will visit the AHEPA University General Hospital at 10 a.m., the Health Center in Toumba, which also operates as a vaccination center, at 11 a.m. and the Gennimatas General Hospital Gennimatas at 11.30 a.m., from where he will give statements to the press.

He will then meet with Thessaloniki mayor Konstantinos Zervas shortly after noon and again speak to the press.