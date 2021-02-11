NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Health Minister to visit hospitals in Thessaloniki

[Intime News]

TAGS: Health

Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias will be in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Thursday to visit several healthcare facilities and meet with local officials.

Thessaloniki reported 101 new infections on Wednesday. Charalambos Gogos, an infectious disease specialist and member of the Covid-19 committee of experts, said Thursday that scientists are examining the epidemiological data from the region and any decisions for additional measures will be taken by Friday.

Kikilias will visit the AHEPA University General Hospital at 10 a.m., the Health Center in Toumba, which also operates as a vaccination center, at 11 a.m. and the Gennimatas General Hospital Gennimatas at 11.30 a.m., from where he will give statements to the press.

He will then meet with Thessaloniki mayor Konstantinos Zervas shortly after noon and again speak to the press.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.