Warm weather to give way to snow on weekend, as cold front descends upon Greece

[File photo]

Very low temperatures are expected throughout Greece starting on Saturday and will continue until at least the middle of next week due to the arrival of a cold front dubbed Medea, the National Observatory of Athens weather service, meteo.gr, forecast on Thursday.

The cold masses of air that are currently over Central and Northern Europe are approaching Greece and will start to affect initially the northern regions on Saturday before sweeping over the rest of the country.

Freezing conditions will prevail over many regions with frost expected in the central and northern parts. Snowfall is expected even at very low altitudes combined with strong northerly winds from Sunday.

Prior to Medea's arrival, the weather will deteriorate with rain and thunderstorms forecast from the afternoon and gale-force winds at sea.