Art professionals protest in central Athens

Professionals of the art industry demonstrated in central Athens on Thursday demanding government action to support their profession which has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The demonstration, which included representatives from several unions and associations, gathered outside the University of Athens central building before marching to Parliament.

Protesters demand, among other things, the renewal of relief measures for the art industry and its professionals. This includes the continuation of income support by the government to art professionals for the duration of the new lockdown. They are also critical of the existing system for these payments, and are asking for more efficiency as many of those demonstrating have not received any income support as far back as November.

Protesters also call for employees of the art industry to receive the same benefits afforded to other industries, including rent subsidies, a ban on utility companies cutting off their services, and a ban on evictions.

Furthermore, they oppose proposed legislation on the regulation of audio-visual services, claiming that it will lead to a stifling of expression and to censorship.



The art industry in Greece has been among those hit hardest by the pandemic as cultural events have been cancelled and artistic venues have remained closed for the better part of a year.



