Tsiodras holds telephone call with Israeli inventor of promising Covid-19 drug

Infectious diseases expert Sotiris Tsiodras, one of the government’s top scientific advisers on fighting Covid-19, on Friday held a telephone call with Prof. Nadir Arber, the Israeli inventor of a promising drug against the virus.



During his recent visit to Israel, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis offered to have a hospital in Greece take part in clinical trials.



The details of their conversation were not immediately known.



The EXO-CD24 substance, developed by Arber at the Ichilov Medical Centre in Tel Aviv, successfully completed its first phase of clinical trials last Friday.



The treatment was administered to 30 patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms of Covid-19. Twenty-nine of them reportedly recovered in up to five days.



The medicine is said to fight a potentially lethal immune system overreaction called the cytokine storm. Scientists believe the reaction is responsible for many coronavirus-related deaths.