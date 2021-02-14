Why is education still an issue that causes polarization? Why can’t political parties agree that you can’t protect academic freedom when troublemakers exploit the lack of security on university campuses and occupy spaces therein, or worse.

The main opposition refuses to accept the above because it remains hostage to its past.

SYRIZA remains a political party that is unable to disavow minority sections of it that continue to support outdated forms of activism.

It cannot even renounce the fringe apologists for terrorists. This fixation may work in favor of the ruling party.

But it ends up hurting the country, which is missing an alternative voice. It is also forced to waste energy on debating issues of common sense.