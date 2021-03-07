CULTURE

Three films to celebrate International Women’s Day

three-films-to-celebrate-international-women-s-day

Celebrating International Women’s Day on Monday and paying homage to all the women who came out against their abusers in the #MeToo movement, the Greek Film Academy and the Premiere Nights Athens International Film Festival will be streaming three selections free of charge on the online.aiff.gr platform. 

Recipients of the academy’s Iris award last year, the films are collaborations between female directors and producers. 

They are “Cosmic Candy” by Rinio Dragasaki (Best New Director), “When Tomatoes Met Wagner” (Best Documentary) by Marianna Economou and “Electric Swan” (Best Short) by Konstantina Kotzamani.

Film
