Archaeological sites to host 70 new productions

An aerial photo of the Ancient Theater of Philippi, near Kavala, in northern Greece. Seventy new productions will be staged at 66 archaeological sites across the country as part of “All of Greece, one Culture,” a two-month Greek Culture Ministry initiative starting July 15, which was unveiled to the media Wednesday. The 2.23-million-euro program, which is funded by the ministry, was inaugurated last year in a bid to soothe the pandemic-hit culture sector. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni was optimistic that increasing vaccinations will allow the program to proceed uninhibited despite a surge in Covid cases.

The Monument of Zalongo was officially unveiled in June 1961 in a major event attended by the king and queen, Paul and Frederica, members of Konstantine Karamanlis’ government, representatives of the Church of Greece and hundreds of others. A feat of engineering, the monument is one of the first examples of modernist monumental sculpture in post-war Greece.
Monument of Zalongo listed as cultural heritage site

