archaeological-sites-to-host-70-new-productions

An aerial photo of the Ancient Theater of Philippi, near Kavala, in northern Greece. Seventy new productions will be staged at 66 archaeological sites across the country as part of “All of Greece, one Culture,” a two-month Greek Culture Ministry initiative starting July 15, which was unveiled to the media Wednesday. The 2.23-million-euro program, which is funded by the ministry, was inaugurated last year in a bid to soothe the pandemic-hit culture sector. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni was optimistic that increasing vaccinations will allow the program to proceed uninhibited despite a surge in Covid cases.