Aura of Sikelianos at Delphi highlighted

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the house of Angelos Sikelianos, near the archaeological site of Delphi, on the slopes of Mt Parnassus in central Greece on Saturday. Sakellaropoulou visited Delphi to attend the opening on Friday of the Angelos Sikelianos International Poetry Festival dedicated to the late poet, author and playwright and his work on the 70th anniversary of his death. The festival, part of the month-long “Delphic Cultural Heritage Days 2021,” also seeks to highlight the contribution of Sikelianos’ wife, Eva Palmer, in the materialization of the Delphic Festivals. [ANA-MPA]

Culture Literature
