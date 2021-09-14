International animation festival kicking off on Syros, September 22-26

Greece’s largest animation festival and one of the top 20 in the world, Animasyros kicks off on the island of Syros next week, running September 22 to 26.

Inspired by the bicentennial of the 1821 Greek Revolution, the main theme at the 14th installment of the event is “Freedom,” with screenings of animated short and feature films from around the world making references to personal and social freedoms and social revolutions.

For the first time, the festival also features MEDAnima, a tribute to artists and animated films from the broader Mediterranean region, such as North Africa, Israel, France, Italy, Malta and selected Balkan countries.

The rich program will be presented in a hybrid, “phygital” format, with physical screenings on the Cycladic island, as well as via a special digital screening platform.

It includes seven competition sections, with respective awards: the International Competition Section, the TV & Commissioned Film Competition, the Student Competition Section, the Feature Film Competition running for the Audience Prize, the Prize for the Best Greek-speaking film awarded since 2016 by the Greek Film Center, the K.ID.S competition section and the Animapride competition section with LGBTQI+ films.

For more information about the program and screenings, visit www.animasyros.gr. [ANA-MPA]