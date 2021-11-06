thessaloniki-film-festival-returns-in-physical-form

The Thessaloniki International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday night with a screening of Audrey Diwan’s “The Happening,” recipient of the Golden Lion in Venice this year, at its flagship Olympion Cinema to a restricted audience.

After going remote in 2020, Greece’s biggest cinematic event has returned to the northern port city in physical form, but also with online content amid public health safety concerns.

According to the organizers, a total of 197 films will be screened at the Aristotelous Square cinema, at the Makedonikon and at the four theaters on the port, while remote audiences will be able to access 144 films via the online.filmfestival.gr platform.

The festival’s Greek section, meanwhile, comprises 35 features and 15 shorts, providing a comprehensive showcase of developments in the local industry.

The festival ends on November 14.