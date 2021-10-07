‘Expendables 4’ scenes to be shot in Thessaloniki

Scenes for the fourth installment of the hit American action adventure franchise “The Expendables” will start shooting in Thessaloniki on October 30, the film’s producer, Robert Van Norden of Millennium Media said Wednesday.

“The initial plan for ‘Expendables 4’ did not include Greece. This happened after ‘The Enforcer,’” the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported Van Norden as saying after a meeting with Central Macedonia Regional Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas, referring to an action thriller that also had scenes shot in the northern port city earlier this year.

“We are very happy with the result and with the cooperation we had with everyone here in Greece,” Van Norden added.

“The Expendables 4” stars Jason Statham, Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren. Most of the filming will take place on a set built by Millennium in Thermi, southeast of Thessaloniki.