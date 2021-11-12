Art Athina Pop Up opens, running to November 21

The 26th Art Athina International Contemporary Art fair opens its physical segment at the King George Hotel in Athens on Friday for a exhibition that runs through November 21.

Art Athina Virtual, the fair’s digital edition, has been available to the public online since the start of November, for a second year running, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will stay available until the end of the month. It features Greek and international galleries and artists.

Set up in the ground floor of the King George Hotel at Syntagma Square, Art Athina Pop Up brings together 59 pieces of art, each corresponding to as many participating Athens galleries.

The exhibition can be visited in groups of a maximum of 30 people, and each piece is tagged with a QR code that allows access to digital information about the artist and the piece from the exhibition’s electronic pavilion.

Art Athina Pop Up’s architectural design was undertaken by Objects of Common Interest, which is based in Athens and New York.

Art Athina Virtual is available at www.aavirtual.gr. [AMNA]