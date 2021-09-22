paris-meets-athens-again

The Louvre Museum opens a large-scale historical and artistic exhibition dedicated entirely to Greece on the last day of September. Titled “Paris-Athens: The Birth of Modern Greece 1675-1919,” it will also display dozens of Greek contributions from the National Gallery, the Byzantine and Christian Museum, the Benaki Museum, as well as the Ephorates of Antiquities of Eastern Attica, Corfu, the Cyclades, and others. The exhibition is curated by the director of the National Gallery Marina Lambraki-Plaka, the director of archaeological museums, exhibitions and educational programs at the Ministry of Culture, Anastasia Lazaridou, and Louvre President Jean-Luc Martinez. The exhibition is linked to this year’s bicentennial of the Greek Revolution.