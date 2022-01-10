CULTURE

Athens holds homage to the legacy of Melina Mercouri

athens-holds-homage-to-the-legacy-of-melina-mercouri

Paying tribute to Melina Mercouri (1920-1994) – the actress, activist and politician that launched the campaign for the repatriation of the Parthenon marbles from the British Museum – the City of Athens is launching an exhibition on the breadth and depth of her influence. The show comprises photographic and audiovisual material, costumes, movie posters, memorabilia and documents, including a 1965 letter to actress Romy Schneider (seen here with Mercouri in Paris). The show, which was originally planned for the centennial of her birth in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, opens on January 18 at the Technopolis cultural center in Gazi.

