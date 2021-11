“Bonaparte at the Pont d’Arcole” (l), a 1796 painting by Antoine-Jean Gros, and the 1788-89 “Portrait of Francis George Hare,” by Sir Joshua Reynolds, are among about 100 paintings from the Louvre in Paris that will go on display in Athens’ National Gallery next Monday. The works will be exhibited in its special gallery for visiting exhibitions. Officials say around 90,000 people have visited the newly renovated building since it reopened in March.