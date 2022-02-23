archaeological-committee-agree-to-light-temple-on-aegina

The Central Archaeological Committee (KAS) has approved on Wednesday a proposal and preliminary study to light the ancient temple of Aphaea on the island of Aegina. According to a statement released by the Culture Ministry, the aim of this endeavor will be to highlight the temple and its immediate surroundings without impacting the site.

“By lighting the temple of Aphaea, using the monuments of the Acropolis and the Ancient Agora as a template, we are satisfying not only a longstanding and fair demand of the people of Aegina but we also satisfy the need to promote existing ancient sites in a scientific and aesthetically pleasing way,” stated the report.

The report released by the ministry specified that new LED-technology lamps will be used, that will allow for significant flexibility when lighting the temple while also being energy efficient.