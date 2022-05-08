Two entries for European Audience Film Award being screened for free

The European Parliament Office in Greece invites film buffs to enjoy free screenings of two entries for the European Audience Film Award (or LUX) on Monday and Tuesday at the Astor cinema in downtown Athens.

Showing at 7 p.m., “Quo vadis, Aida?” is an international coproduction dramatizing the Srebrenica massacre in July 1995, written, produced and directed by Bosnian filmmaker Jasmila Zbanic.

The second screening, at 9 p.m., is of the Austrian drama directed by Sebastian Meise, “Great Freedom,” about a man imprisoned in post-World War II Germany for being gay.

Seating will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.