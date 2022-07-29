CULTURE

Greek-Israeli shared values

A visitor walks through an art work in the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, in a file photo. [AP]

Artists from Greece and Israel are invited to become part of a cultural diplomacy initiative that centers on a digital art exhibition. Supported by the Israeli Embassy in Athens, it seeks to highlight the two nations’ shared values. 

A joint committee will be responsible for selecting up to seven entries from each country that will be launched as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and will be presented on social media as well as in a physical or online event.

The work can comprise drawings, paintings, GIFs, short videos or anything that can be presented in a simple digital file or a photo and can be digitized. It should be accompanied by a text describing the concept. The applications deadline is September 12.

