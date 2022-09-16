CULTURE

Art Athina returns after two-year hiatus

[Stefanos Samios]

Art Athina, the annual international contemporary art fair in the Greek capital, returns this year to Zappeion Hall in central Athens with a physical presence and record number of entries from domestic and foreign galleries.

The international parallel program, inside and outside the exhibition space, aims to attract a wide audience and art lovers with open discussions and video projections. Two galleries from Kyiv are also participating, with the expense covered by the fair, in support of Ukrainian artists.

Organized for the first time in 1993, it is one of the oldest contemporary art fairs in Europe. 

