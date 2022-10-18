CULTURE

NAM to showcase Eros statues for the first time

[National Archaeological Museum/AMNA]

As part of the centennial commemorations of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, two miniature marble statues of seated Eros from the National Archaeological Museum’s storage will be presented to the public for the first time, it was announced on Tuesday. 

The “Unseen Museum” program rotates pieces from the museum’s huge collection, and the two statues will be on display until December 19. 

The Eroses were initially decorating a sumptuous tomb ordered from the legendary Dokimeio sculpture factory, which is located near Afyonkarahisar in western Turkey. 

They were purchased by the Athens Archaeological Society in 1883 from an antique store in Smyrna (now Izmir) and have been kept at the museum since the end of the 19th century. 

The museum will offer tours focused on antiquity’s sculpture workshops through the 1922 disaster in Asia Minor. Tours are scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 23, November 13 and 27 and December 18, as well as October 26 and November 9 and 30 (Wednesdays).

Archaeology Exhibition

