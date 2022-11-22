Film Academy urges PM to help save historic cinemas

The Hellenic Film Academy has sent an open letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to intervene to save two of the remaining cinemas in the center of Athens, the Ideal and the Astor, which are threatened with closure so that buildings that house them can be converted into hotels, offices and shops.

The buildings in question belong to the public sector and in particular to the EFKA social security fund, which has sent out invitations for expressions of interest to investors.

“The cinemas under threat are not just two of the last cinemas in the capital. They are two of the last cinemas in the country. The dark rooms are an integral part of modern culture. The birthplace of the seventh art,” the letter said, urging the PM to personally intervene so that clauses are added to the investment program and to establish a legislative framework for the protection of the winter cinemas.