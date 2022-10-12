CULTURE

Spielberg coming-of-age drama opening Thessaloniki film fest

Spielberg coming-of-age drama opening Thessaloniki film fest

The Thessaloniki International Film Festival will open on November 3 with Steven Spielberg’s new movie, “The Fabelmans.” 

The story, loosely based on Spielberg’s early life, centers around young Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), who falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see “The Greatest Show on Earth” in the 1950s. 

Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother. But life is not so easy. Family tensions, the divorce of his parents (Paul Dano and Michelle Williams), financial difficulties and the anti-Semitism of those around him put obstacles in his way, but the movie theater offers a safe haven. 

Spielberg has co-written the script, which he rarely does. 

“The Fabelmans” will be released in cinemas on November 24.

Film Festival

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
French film wins top prize at Thessaloniki Film Festival
CULTURE

French film wins top prize at Thessaloniki Film Festival

Saristra festival returns to Kefalonia on July 29-31
CULTURE

Saristra festival returns to Kefalonia on July 29-31

Johan Simons opening Epidaurus Festival with ‘Alcestis’ on July 1-2
CULTURE

Johan Simons opening Epidaurus Festival with ‘Alcestis’ on July 1-2

ONC9: Contemporary dance festival at the Onassis Stegi
CULTURE

ONC9: Contemporary dance festival at the Onassis Stegi

Anti-vaxxers insult masked Thessaloniki film festival attendees
CULTURE

Anti-vaxxers insult masked Thessaloniki film festival attendees

Exhibition on ancient funerary practices in Attica
CULTURE

Exhibition on ancient funerary practices in Attica