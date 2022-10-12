Spielberg coming-of-age drama opening Thessaloniki film fest

The Thessaloniki International Film Festival will open on November 3 with Steven Spielberg’s new movie, “The Fabelmans.”

The story, loosely based on Spielberg’s early life, centers around young Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), who falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see “The Greatest Show on Earth” in the 1950s.

Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother. But life is not so easy. Family tensions, the divorce of his parents (Paul Dano and Michelle Williams), financial difficulties and the anti-Semitism of those around him put obstacles in his way, but the movie theater offers a safe haven.

Spielberg has co-written the script, which he rarely does.

“The Fabelmans” will be released in cinemas on November 24.