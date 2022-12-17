UNESCO bid prepared for Nikopolis site

The candidacy in the UNESCO World Heritage List of the archaeological site of Nikopolis in northwestern Greece and preparations to this end were the subject of a meeting to coordinate projects and actions at the Ministry of Culture between Minister Lina Mendoni, Regional Governor of Epirus Alexandros Kachrimanis and Preveza Mayor Nikos Georgakos.

Mendoni said in a statement that the “holistic promotion of Nikopolis, an extensive and particularly important archaeological site with a special cultural heritage,” is a top priority.

The Ministry of Culture, she said, is already implementing projects on specific monuments, with a total budget of approximately 4 million euros, from the resources of the Regional Development Program of Epirus 2014-2021 and the Recovery Fund.

“We are creating a single archaeological site, universally accessible, with restoration and promotion of the monumental wealth of the Roman and early Christian period,” she said, adding that the ministry’s goal is to proceed with the process of preparing the dossier in the coming months, “so that the submission of the candidacy of Nikopolis is ready, based on the guidelines given under the UNESCO Convention.”