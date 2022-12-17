CULTURE

UNESCO bid prepared for Nikopolis site

UNESCO bid prepared for Nikopolis site

The candidacy in the UNESCO World Heritage List of the archaeological site of Nikopolis in northwestern Greece and preparations to this end were the subject of a meeting to coordinate projects and actions at the Ministry of Culture between Minister Lina Mendoni, Regional Governor of Epirus Alexandros Kachrimanis and Preveza Mayor Nikos Georgakos.

Mendoni said in a statement that the “holistic promotion of Nikopolis, an extensive and particularly important archaeological site with a special cultural heritage,” is a top priority.

The Ministry of Culture, she said, is already implementing projects on specific monuments, with a total budget of approximately 4 million euros, from the resources of the Regional Development Program of Epirus 2014-2021 and the Recovery Fund.

“We are creating a single archaeological site, universally accessible, with restoration and promotion of the monumental wealth of the Roman and early Christian period,” she said, adding that the ministry’s goal is to proceed with the process of preparing the dossier in the coming months, “so that the submission of the candidacy of Nikopolis is ready, based on the guidelines given under the UNESCO Convention.”

Archaeology Culture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone
CULTURE

Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

Balance sought between growth and heritage
CULTURE

Balance sought between growth and heritage

UNESCO conference at Delphi seeks balance between growth and heritage
CULTURE

UNESCO conference at Delphi seeks balance between growth and heritage

New building remains in western Peloponnese point to Poseidon’s temple 
CULTURE

New building remains in western Peloponnese point to Poseidon’s temple 

First known map of night sky found in old parchment
CULTURE

First known map of night sky found in old parchment

Echoes of sacred past unearthed on Despotiko
CULTURE

Echoes of sacred past unearthed on Despotiko