Makeover for Spinalonga island

The Culture Ministry is proceeding with the restoration of the buildings of the Leprosy Hospital on the small island of Spinalonga just off the coast of Crete, in order to create exhibition spaces.

The project is part of the ministry’s promotion and protection of the Venetian fortress.

“Spinalonga, was an extremely important fortress complex of the Venetian period, but also a place charged with hard memories from the period when the island served as a leprosarium,” said Culture Ministry Lina Mendoni, noting how the Venetians transformed a barren rock into a strong fortress, and the Muslims transformed it into a significant commercial hub, while the patients of the Leprosy Hospital created a society of solidarity.