CULTURE

Makeover for Spinalonga island

Makeover for Spinalonga island
[InTime News]

The Culture Ministry is proceeding with the restoration of the buildings of the Leprosy Hospital on the small island of Spinalonga just off the coast of Crete, in order to create exhibition spaces.

The project is part of the ministry’s promotion and protection of the Venetian fortress.

“Spinalonga, was an extremely important fortress complex of the Venetian period, but also a place charged with hard memories from the period when the island served as a leprosarium,” said Culture Ministry Lina Mendoni, noting how the Venetians transformed a barren rock into a strong fortress, and the Muslims transformed it into a significant commercial hub, while the patients of the Leprosy Hospital created a society of solidarity. 

Culture History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Funds secured for restoration of burned Bayezid Mosque
CULTURE

Funds secured for restoration of burned Bayezid Mosque

Culture Ministry to spruce up Thermopylae monument, surrounding area
CULTURE

Culture Ministry to spruce up Thermopylae monument, surrounding area

Dinner with Greece’s modern masters
CULTURE

Dinner with Greece’s modern masters

Artists get education, but few jobs
CULTURE

Artists get education, but few jobs

Thessaloniki doc fest keeping it real
CULTURE

Thessaloniki doc fest keeping it real

Leading Italian Hellenist dies
CULTURE

Leading Italian Hellenist dies