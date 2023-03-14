CULTURE

Suitors that vied for Archaeological Museum presented

Proposal submitted by OMA & Rena Sakellaridou SPARCH PC [Photo provided by Culture Ministry]

The first taste of the proposals of the nine partnerships of international and Greek architectural firms that participated in the competition for the expansion and upgrading of the National Archaeological Museum and competed with that of David Chipperfield Architects and Tombazis and Associates Architects that was ultimately chosen was released on Monday by the Culture Ministry.

The unveiling of the other finalists’ designs comes a few weeks after the presentation of the British architect’s proposal in Athens, in his presence, and a few days after the announcement of the awarding of the Pritzker Prize, a leading international award for architecture, to Chipperfield.

The big names that took part in the Greek competition included Herzog and de Meuron, Kengo Kuma, Rem Koolhaas, Jean Nouvel, and others.

Museum Archaeology

