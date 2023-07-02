Cretan diet festival celebrates health and sustainability

An event celebrating the Cretan diet – renowned for its health benefits and environmentally sustainable approach – is being held from July 4 to 8 in Rethymno.

In its ninth installment, the Cretan Diet Festival features stands and displays by local producers, food and wine seminars where visitors can learn from experts about production methods, characteristics, standards and health benefits, special menus offered by restaurants and hotels using local products and numerous cultural events.

The festival is being hosted in Rethymno’s Municipal Garden, 7-11.30 p.m.