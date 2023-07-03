Mystery 35 Aeschylus Project to present two major productions on 15-30 July

From 15 to 30 July two large-scale theatrical productions of Aeschylus’ works − one Greek and one international − by leading artists, a concert with distinguished musical ensembles as well as an academic symposium on Aeschylus and the concepts governing this special stage genre, will create an informal but explosive debate on ancient drama, which always remains alive and crucial to contemporary issues of justice, humanism and politics.

The emergence of an institution for the concept of Law in the history of Europe, the work that introduced the Areopagus as a term, a concept and an institution in history, Eumenides (The Furies) will be directed by Angela Brouskou at the Old Oil Mill Factory Amphitheatre on 15 & 16 July. The same venue, on 23 July, will host the concert Iannis Xenakis: Oresteïa by the Athens State Orchestra, with the participation of the Greek Radio Choir, the City of Athens Choir and the Kodaly Conservatory Children’s Choir, and the following day, on 24 July, the Conference on Ancient Drama curated by Dio Kaggelari. Finally, on 29 & 30 July, the work Persians – a journey in the array of souls, a play with elements of performance, directed by Nikita Milivojevic, will start from the port of Perama, Megaris, at sunset, will take us on board to Salamina and finally, after nightfall, to a deserted area of the island overlooking the place where the ancient conflict took place.

The first iteration of the Aeschylus project ^, a Legacy Project by 2023 Eleusis, was presented in the summer of 2022 at the Old Oil Mill Factory Amphitheatre aiming to establish a rare debate on the Aeschylean drama. It included the plays Clytemnestra by the great Flemish team tg STAN, directed by Jolente De Keersmaeker, a groundbreaking work on contemporary gender identities and the voice of the silenced, and Persians directed by Dimitris Karantzas, co-produced by 2023 Eleusis, the Athens Epidaurus Festival and the company “To Theatro” [The Theatre], a work about the tragic state of humanity in a conversation about today’s multiple global impasses.

